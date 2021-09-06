Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.36 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $78.69 or 0.00151675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00207884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.55 or 0.07341343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,756.81 or 0.99766205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.00956980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00747560 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,828,146 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.