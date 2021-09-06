Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 35,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 22.9% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $4,902,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,115,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,709,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 17,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $563.25 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

