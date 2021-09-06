Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266,934 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 5.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Intuit worth $799,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $563.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.56. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

