Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.4% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $64,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $381.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.91 and a 200-day moving average of $342.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

