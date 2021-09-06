Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,159.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 368,248 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 621,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,612,000 after purchasing an additional 323,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 669.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,865,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD opened at $149.22 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $153.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.