Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter.

PSCF stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

