Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report $45.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $180.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $186.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $188.62 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSR opened at $104.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $108.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.