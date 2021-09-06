IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $356,060.89 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00139223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00790667 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

