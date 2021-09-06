IOST Price Tops $0.0627 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. IOST has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $308.95 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 56.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00330452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00154071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047135 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

