IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $8.37 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003548 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00061612 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.