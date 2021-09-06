IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $1.98 on Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003841 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $625,266.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00136954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00807525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00048363 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

