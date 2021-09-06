iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.