iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. 909,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

