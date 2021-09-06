iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 149,084 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 169,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,926. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

