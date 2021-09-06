iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 685,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,091,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06.

