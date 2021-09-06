iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 87,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,718. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59.

