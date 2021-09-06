iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.