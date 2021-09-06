iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 27,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 58,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08.

