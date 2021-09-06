iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

