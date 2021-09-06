iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Stock Price Up 2.5%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) shares rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 7,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.