iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.77. 17,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 33,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.