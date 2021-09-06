iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $402,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $255.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

