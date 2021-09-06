iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.40. 581,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,107. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $255.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average of $236.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

