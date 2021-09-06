iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

IWY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.99. 7,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,304. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $163.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

