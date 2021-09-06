iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.