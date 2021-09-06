iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

