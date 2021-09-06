iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

