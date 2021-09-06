iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

