Ispolink (ISP) Market Cap Reaches $6.93 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00152100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764497 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

