Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.89. 15,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 201,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

In other Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,989,500.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAN. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.