Jaguar Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 8th (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, September 8th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594,813. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,503,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 3,550,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,861,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

