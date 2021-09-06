JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34).

Shares of LON JD traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,032.50 ($13.49). 881,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 952.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 907.79. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,050.63 ($13.73). The company has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

