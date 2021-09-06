Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.