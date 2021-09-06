Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Capital Product Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $251.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.65.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

