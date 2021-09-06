Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

