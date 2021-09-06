Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on AA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

AA stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

