Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

BBVA opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

