Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.05 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

