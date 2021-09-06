Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Flutter Entertainment plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flutter Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $101.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

