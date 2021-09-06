Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HEXO Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for HEXO in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%.
Shares of HEXO opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.