Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HEXO Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for HEXO in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of HEXO opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

