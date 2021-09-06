Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $14.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

NYSE RIO opened at $75.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

