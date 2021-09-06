Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Seiko Epson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Seiko Epson stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

