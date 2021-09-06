Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on South32 Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for South32 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get South32 alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOUHY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $12.24 on Monday. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.