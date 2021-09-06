JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average of $323.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

