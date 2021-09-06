JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $10.93 Million in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,000. Valor Latitude Acquisition makes up approximately 3.6% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,988,000.

OTCMKTS VLATU remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

