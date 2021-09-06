JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $25.61 Million Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 612,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,609,000. DISH Network accounts for approximately 8.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.12% of DISH Network as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 510,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 29.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.43. 1,277,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

