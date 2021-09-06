JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $7.20 Million Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000. Denali Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.03 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $113,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,558 shares of company stock worth $3,563,186 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

