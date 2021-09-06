JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.05% of Alamos Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. 3,782,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 161.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

