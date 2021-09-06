John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 328.83 ($4.30).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

LON:WG traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting GBX 243 ($3.17). 858,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.88. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96.

In other news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,464 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,228 shares of company stock valued at $981,306.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.