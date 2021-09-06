Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

